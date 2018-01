Currently -4° Partly Cloudy Today is forecast to be Warmer than yesterday.

Saturday 10% High 11° / Low 7° Clear Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 11F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday 20% High 34° / Low 20° Overcast Cloudy. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday 10% High 32° / Low 19° Clear A mainly sunny sky. High 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday 20% High 35° / Low 31° Overcast Overcast. High near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.