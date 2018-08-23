GRMC to Host Super Hero Run October 7

Put on your favorite super hero costume and join other caped crusaders at a unique and family-friendly event for serious runners, families and everyone in between. UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) will host its second GRMC Super Hero Run on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Registration for the 5K race begins at 7 a.m. The race will start at 8 a.m. in the GRMC Healing Garden running south to Arbor Lake and circling back to the medical center. A family-friendly Fun Run/Walk will follow the 5K race, at approximately 9 a.m. This walk will circle the GRMC campus and neighborhood. Strollers and pets are welcome.

Proceeds from the race will help purchase medical and fitness equipment at the GRMC medical center.

Individuals interested in participating may register at bit.ly/GRMCSuperhero5k. Registration before September 28 is $25 for the 5K and includes a t-shirt. Beginning September 29, the registration fee is $30, and a t-shirt is not guaranteed. The family fun walk and run is free.

An awards program for the 5K will be held at approximately 9:15 a.m. for the fastest runners in six age brackets, male and female, as well as the best super hero costume overall.

Participants are invited to attend the Grinnell Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast after the run at the fire station, 1020 Spring Street.

For more information contact the GRMC Office of Communications and Development at 641-236-2961.