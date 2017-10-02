GRMC Closer to Affiliation

with UnityPoint Health and University of Iowa

The Grinnell Regional Medical Center board of directors unanimously voted this week to bring the medical center under the UnityPoint Health – Des Moines banner.

The vote authorizes the medical center to finalize an affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Des Moines in partnership with University of Iowa Health Care.

Late last year, the GRMC board of directors voted to explore integrating GRMC with UnityPoint Health – Des Moines and working with UI Health Care and UnityPoint Health – Des Moines to create agreements to expand services to the community. Due diligence has been completed and the next steps are final approval from the boards at UnityPoint Health – Des Moines and its network, both of which are anticipated by yearend. There is also a state and federal regulatory approval process as well.

The goal is to begin integrating GRMC with UnityPoint Health on January 1, 2018.

“We have successfully met the healthcare needs of the greater Poweshiek County area for around 100 years,” says Todd Linden, GRMC president and CEO. “We are excited to take the next steps to ensure we are well-positioned to keep healthcare close to home for years to come.”

Enhancing specialty services, telemedicine, research, and educational opportunities, as well as introducing direct-to-employer programs remain GRMC’s goals in the affiliation. The anticipated partnership will also allow the three organizations to share quality data and standardized best-practice treatment protocols across the continuum of care.