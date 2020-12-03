GRMC Auxiliary Purchases Infant Warmer for Hospital Nursery

The UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Auxiliary raised more than $14,000 to support an equipment need for the GRMC obstetrics department. Through the support of donations, the Auxiliary purchased a Draeger Resuscitaire® Infant Warmer.

The Draeger Resuscitaire Infant Warmer is state-of-the-art equipment that provides infant resuscitation and stabilization after birth. The warmer includes neopuff resuscitation with blended oxygen and air to enable GRMC nursing staff to provide appropriate oxygen concentrations for infants who require this treatment.

“The GRMC Auxiliary is proud to be able to purchase a new baby warmer for our nursery in the amount of $14,000,” says Carol Jordan, auxiliary board president. “We would like to thank everyone that supported our fundraising to enable us to meet this need for the nursery. The Auxiliary is delighted to give back to the medical center to support a need for our newborn babies in our local communities.”

The warmer also includes built-in temperature monitoring with the use of a probe on the infant’s abdomen to provide a neutral thermo environment. The warmer has a built-in scale to easily obtain a weight to calculate medicine dosages. There is a tray located under the mattress which can be used to load x-ray plates if the infant would need imaging.

“The new infant warmer will provide our nursing team with the ability to care for infants who need this treatment right here at GRMC,” says Sheryl Baarda, RNC, obstetrics nurse manager at GRMC. “We are grateful to the Auxiliary for financing this important equipment for the obstetrics department. It will offer the best care for our newborn babies who might need it.”

The Auxiliary has the distinction of being one of the oldest continuing hospital volunteer organizations in Iowa. The current Auxiliary is historically linked to the very earliest of health care services in Grinnell. On February 12, 1968, the auxiliaries of Community Hospital and St. Francis merged to form the Grinnell General Hospital Auxiliary. Community Hospital Auxiliary dated back to 1924 and St. Francis Auxiliary was founded in 1933.