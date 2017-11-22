GRMC Auxiliary Decks the Halls with Wreaths so Jolly

The Grinnell Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is hosting its annual wreath raffle fundraiser, which kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

This year, the auxiliary is selling tickets for more than 25 holiday and winter wreaths. Each wreath is 24 inches in diameter and decorated by area businesses and volunteers in a wide variety of themes – traditional, whimsical, rustic, and contemporary.

Ticket sales have begun at The Glass Gift Box at GRMC. Wreaths are displayed in the hospital hallways by The Glass Gift Box, laboratory waiting, chemotherapy, and nutrition/nutrition services. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The drawing for wreaths will be Friday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. Final ticket purchases must be made by noon on December 15.

Funds raised will go toward the Auxiliary’s mission to promote and assist GRMC in providing education and healthcare services in the area. To purchase raffle tickets for wreaths, stop by the GRMC Auxiliary’s gift shop, The Glass Gift Box. For more information, contact The Glass Gift Box at 641-236-2522.