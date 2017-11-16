GRMC Auxiliary Angel Tree to Remember Loved Ones

The Grinnell Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will again beautify its tree in the medical center with angels for the upcoming holiday season. This project is a way to honor or remember loved ones through the purchase of an angel ornament for the tree. The GRMC Auxiliary has already begun selling the ornaments in The Glass Gift Box at GRMC, and will be available while supplies last.

This year’s angel ornament is a combination of clear and silver acrylic material with delicate silver detailing, available for $10 each. After Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season, angel ornaments remain on a tree in the admissions department of the hospital until Friday, Dec. 15. At that time, the ornaments may be picked up and taken home by the person who purchased the ornament or given to the honoree to decorate their personal tree at home. The tree will remain on display until after Monday, Dec. 25.

Funds raised will go toward the auxiliary’s mission to promote and assist GRMC in providing education and healthcare services in the area. To purchase an angel and support the work of the GRMC Auxiliary, stop by the GRMC Auxiliary’s gift shop, The Glass Gift Box. For more information, contact The Glass Gift Box at 641-236-2522.