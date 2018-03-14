Grinnell Tigersharks Roster and Coaching Staff Reaches New Peak – Team Qualified 46 Swimmers for GISL (Greater Iowa Swim League) Meet

Grinnell Tigersharks Swim Team

The Grinnell Tigersharks Swim Team qualified 46 swimmers to compete in the Greater Iowa Swim League (GISL) State Meet which was held on Saturday, March 10 at the Grinnell College Natatorium. The GISL includes swim teams from Brooklyn, Carroll, Clarinda, Denison, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Grinnell, Harlan, Knoxville, Manning, Newton, Ottumwa, Pella, Perry and Spencer. A total of 425 swimmers from the 15 teams competed.

The Tigersharks had an amazing meet and dropped over 80 seconds as a team at the state meet. Those with the biggest time drops include:

4.80 sec – Della Smith in the 100 Free

3.46 sec – Isaac Rhinehart in the 50 Breast

3.28 sec – Alex Smith in the 100 IM

2.92 sec – Seth Bauman in the 50 Free

2.94 sec – Shiloh Smith in the 100 Free

2.89 sec – Justin Durr in the 100 IM

Along with huge time drops we also had many swimmers that placed in the top three at state.

1st place/Gold Medal

Anna Key – 11-12 50 Free with a time of 28.41

Justin Durr – 11-12 100 IM with a time of 1:20.59

Anna Key – 11-12 50 Back with a time of 33.40

2nd place/Silver Medal

Alex Smith – 13-14 100 IM with a time of 1:04.72

8 & Under Girls 100 Med Relay – Lucy Lindberg, Piper Madren, Katelyn Sieck, Mackenzie VanErsvelde with a time of 1:32.27

11-12 Girls 200 Med Relay – Chloe Alger, Mariah VanErsvelde, Anna Key, Shiloh Smith with a time of 2:20.26

Cody Blain – 13-14 200 Free with a time of 2:11.96

Cody Blain – 13-14 500 Free with a time of 6:10.47

13-14 Boys 200 Free Relay – Alex Smith, Armand Junge, Cody Blain, Blake Wilson with a time of 1:53.52

3rd place/Bronze Medal

13-14 Girls 200 Med Relay – Cody Blain, Alex Smith, Blake Wilson, Armand Junge with a time of 2:09.98

Lucy Lindberg – 8 & Under 50 back with a time of 48.21

Chloe Alger – 11-12 100 Back with a time of 1:20.62

Blake Wilson – 13-14 50 Fly with a time of 29.65

Anna Key – 11-12 50 Fly with a time of 31.55

Lucy Lindberg – 8 & Under 25 Back with a time of 22.06

Della Smith – 9-10 100 Free with at time of 1:20.55

Isaac Rhinehart – 9-10 50 Breast with a time of 44.34

The Tigersharks season started this past November with a record 91 swimmers on the roster. Coaches for the 2017-2018 season are Whitney Jensen, Matt Miller, Natalie Pavey, Mindy Sieck, Sarah Smith and Joe Zimsen. We also had Samantha Blain, Tanner Alger, Beth Tsuha, Callie Eyman Casey and Jon Kotz as additional coaches.

At the state meet, each team can nominate a male swimmer, female swimmer, and a lay person to be part of the GISL State Meet All Star team. This team is made of individuals nominated from each team in the GISL league who show the following characteristics: positive leadership, personal integrity, volunteerism and sportsmanship. This year the Tigersharks have nominated Blake Wilson, Kayla Sieck and Kelly Johnson Rose. All nominations will be recognized during the state meet and given a medal for their accomplishments.

2018 Grinnell Tigersharks GISL State Team

Chloe Alger

Piper Andersen

Seth Bauman

Claire Behrens

Cody Blain

Ayden Cameron

Basil Daniolos Kington

Emerson Daniolos Kington

Madeline Davis

Justin Durr

Aundraya Hernandez

Armand Junge

Isabel Kenkel

Anna Key

Simeon Key

Thea Larsson

Lucy Lindberg

Harrison Laug

Billy Lopatto

Emma Madren

Piper Madren

Avery Otto

Vivian Patch-Quates

Kayne Pavey

Della Pease

Frances Pedersen

Brody Petig

Cooper Rasmussen

Isaac Rhinehart

Maxx Schroeder

Hudson See

Ethan Sheko

Maryn Sherman

Jeffrey Sieck

Katelyn Sieck

Kayla Sieck

Peter Simpson

Alex Smith

Della Smith

Josie Smith

Shiloh Smith

Peyton Stensrud

Mackenzie VanErsvelde

Mariah VanErsvelde

Blake Wilson

Ruby Zimsen-Campe