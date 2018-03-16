Grinnell State Bank named Business of the Year

GRINNELL, Iowa– The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Grinnell State Bank as the 2018 Grinnell Business of the Year at its Annual Celebration, which took place March 14 at Hotel Grinnell.

The Chamber recognized Grinnell State Bank for their professional and positive impact in the community. “Not only is their business extremely involved on a company level, but they encourage all of their employees to get involved with organizations that matter to them as well,” said Rachael Kinnick of the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce. “They’ve shown extensive community involvement through their commitment of time and resources, and support a tremendous number of organizations in the Grinnell area.”

The Grinnell Chamber annually recognizes outstanding businesses, organizations and individuals in a variety of award categories. Nominations are sought from the public, with the final recipients chosen by a selection committee comprised of chamber of commerce members.

In addition to naming Grinnell State Bank the 2018 Business of the Year, the Chamber recognized many other businesses, organizations and individuals with a variety of awards during the event, which was sponsored by Grinnell College, Hotel Grinnell and Unity Point Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center. The award recipients and a brief description of each are included below:

Retail Business of the Year: Anna Kayte’s Boutique

Anna Kayte’s Boutique is a downtown anchor, and has made an incredible commitment to innovation while showcasing exemplary customer service. The store has become a destination for locals and visitors alike. They’ve boosted their online presence and are now shipping orders all over the country. They have embraced constant changes in social media and use this to find new ways to grow the business and their reach all while maintaining the core components that started their business over a decade ago.

Service Business of the Year: Renfrow Senior Care

Renfrow Senior Care is a fairly new business to Grinnell, but has certainly found a niche in the community, providing healthcare to seniors. Their practice has grown very quickly and they now serve several hundred patients in the Grinnell area.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Joey & Haylee Pagliai

Having been a successful business for many years, Joey & Haylee spent time over the past year to re-brand and re-think the way they do things and gained a new vigor for community involvement through the process. They are involved and committed to the Grinnell area and have established several new partnerships and are growing their business through innovation.

Economic Impact Award: Hotel Grinnell

Hotel Grinnell has been generating widespread press that shines a positive light on Grinnell. Having undergone one of the tightest construction timelines for a project of this magnitude, this project has invested more than 7 million dollars in downtown Grinnell to re-purpose an underutilized building. In their brief time open they have already welcomed many guests to downtown Grinnell, the heart of our community.