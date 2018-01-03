Grinnell Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health® – Des Moines Announce Formal Affiliation

-In partnership with University of Iowa Health Care –

Des Moines, Iowa – UnityPoint Health® – Des Moines (UPHDM) and Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC), in partnership with University of Iowa Health Care (UI Health Care), announced today they have finalized an affiliation agreement between the organizations. The formal affiliation was effective January 1, 2018.

Under the affiliation, UnityPoint Health – Des Moines will become the sole corporate member of Grinnell Regional Medical Center, which will be referred to as UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center.

“Partnering with UnityPoint Health – Des Moines and UI Health Care allows GRMC to continue to offer the quality of care GRMC patients have come to expect and keep it close to home,” says Wendy Kadner, chair of the GRMC board of directors. “This partnership will enhance our local services by providing resources that will broaden the reach of health care in the GRMC service area.”

This strategic partnership will help ensure the long-term future of health care services in the Grinnell area by providing access to a variety of management, operational and infrastructure support. Additionally, the partnership will allow the three organizations to share quality data and standardized best practice treatment protocols across the continuum of care. The proposed partnership should enable GRMC to grow and achieve greater economic and organizational success.

“We are excited to partner with Grinnell Regional Medical Center and have a great deal of respect for the long tradition of care they have in the community,” states Eric Crowell, UnityPoint Health – Des Moines president and CEO. “With the changing direction of health care it is increasingly important for organizations and systems to collaborate and partner in order to continue to provide quality affordable health care.”

“We are looking forward to getting to know and working more closely with the entire GRMC team – their board of directors along with their physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals,” says Brad Brody, chair of the UnityPoint Health – Des Moines board of directors. “As we started to explore this partnership, we knew this would be a great fit because of our similar cultures and commitment to community.”

As part of its relationship with UnityPoint Health and UI Health Care, Grinnell Regional Medical Center will expand the high-quality clinical services it provides to its community and surrounding areas. These efforts will increase access to care while improving care coordination and patient experience.

“As a regional hospital, we are in the quality of life business,” says Todd Linden, former GRMC president and CEO. “We believe that by working with UnityPoint Health and UI Health Care we can ensure the best quality of life for the residents of the greater Grinnell service area. Both UnityPoint Health and UI Health Care are excellent organizations with outstanding brand recognition and a wide array of support services that will enhance what we do locally.”

Linden’s role shifted to consultant, effective with the affiliation on January 1, 2018. He had planned to retire from hospital administration in 2018; however, as the affiliation agreement came together he decided to move into a consultation role to assist with the integration process. Linden will lead the affiliation transition and integration process as well as serving as an advisor in the CEO recruitment process. Doris Rindels, vice president at GRMC for the last four years, and an employee of GRMC for more than 39 years, has been named interim CEO.

Kadner adds, “Todd has been an exceptional CEO for the last 24 years. We are very thankful for all he has done for GRMC as well as our community and I’m very glad that he will be working with us through this transition period. His experience and knowledge will be incredibly valuable to this process. ”

This affiliation creates a standing and integrated relationship between UnityPoint Health – Des Moines, UI Health Care and GRMC that will enhance and advance health care services throughout central and eastern Iowa.

“University of Iowa Health Care values our relationships with physicians and staff of GRMC,” adds Brooks Jackson, MD, MBA, University of Iowa vice president for medical affairs and dean, UI Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine. “Our goals of providing the best possible care close to home are aligned, and we look forward to discussing the best approaches to continuing and expanding our health care services to GRMC patients and families.”

About Grinnell Regional Medical Center

Grinnell Regional Medical Center is a private, nonprofit and non-tax supported medical center, serving more than 40,000 residents in a six-county rural area of east central Iowa. A 49-bed hospital with 50 physicians and allied healthcare professionals, 350 employees, and more than 200 volunteers, GRMC provides an array of services from birth to end-of-life. Specialties include anesthesiology; ear, nose and throat; emergency medicine; family medicine; general surgery; internal medicine; obstetrics; pain management; pathology; podiatry; radiology; rheumatology; and urology. Visiting specialists in 11 areas provide additional specialty care for area residents.

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health® is one of the nation’s most integrated health systems. Through relationships with more than 280 physician clinics, 33 hospitals in metropolitan and rural communities and home services throughout its nine regions, UnityPoint Health provides care throughout Iowa, Western Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 30,000 employees, working toward innovative advancements to deliver the Best Outcome, Every Patient, Every Time.TM UnityPoint Health is the nation’s 13th largest nonprofit health system and the fourth largest nondenominational health system in America.

About University of Iowa Health Care

University of Iowa Health Care represents the integrated health care enterprise of the University of Iowa, which includes UI Hospitals and Clinics, UI Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine, and UI Physicians. These partners work together to provide patient care, conduct biomedical research, and train the next generation of health professionals. UI Hospitals and Clinics—recognized as one of the best hospitals in the United States—is Iowa’s only comprehensive academic medical center and a regional referral center. The UI Hospitals and Clinics rank among the nation’s best in cancer, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat), and urology care. Among pediatric specialties, UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital is ranked among the nation’s best in cancer, cardiology/heart surgery, neonatology, nephrology, urology, and pulmonology. UI Health Care’s mission is: Changing Medicine. Changing Lives.