Grinnell-Newburg superintendent named Friend of the AEA

Dr. Janet Stutz, Superintendent of Grinnell-Newburg Community Schools, has been named a Friend of the AEA by Iowa’s Area Education Agencies. Stutz received the award during a presentation at the AEA Boards of Directors’ Conference on April 5. This is the second year for the awards and it is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate outstanding candidates for their contributions to education and the AEA system.

The Friend of the AEA acknowledges contributions by policymakers, citizens, board members, school district partners, businesses and organizations that have been great partners and demonstrate strong support for furthering the mission of Iowa’s AEAs.

“Each day finds Janet focused on doing the best for the students of Grinnell-Newburg,” said Sam Miller, Central Rivers AEA Chief Administrator. “She openly admits the district can’t do the work that needs to be done without the support and cooperation of the AEA. Her administrative team meets regularly with the AEA regional administrator, who is always viewed as a partner at the table. Janet supports the AEA staff assigned to her district and believes they play an important part in the achievement of students.”

The Iowa Legislature established Iowa’s Area Education Agencies in 1974 to be an effective, efficient and economical means of identifying and serving children from birth to age 21 who require special education services. This decision was a result of the federal law mandating a free, appropriate, public education for children with disabilities. Since that time, Iowa’s nine AEAs continue to provide services to every public school district and accredited, nonpublic school in Iowa. While Special Education comprise about 80 percent of the services offered, the mission of Iowa’s AEAs it to improve the learning outcomes and wellbeing of all children.