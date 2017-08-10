Grinnell Farmers Market introduces Grinnell Market Fresh Meal Service

GRINNELL – National Farmers Market Week is being celebrated this week (August 6 – 12) all across the nation. The annual event, sponsored by USDA, highlights the important role farmers markets play in our nation’s food system. Farmers markets serve as a lifeline for many producers whether they’re beginning farmers looking for a place to start, or established farms mitigating risk by diversifying their revenue streams.

In celebration of National Farmers Market Week, the Grinnell Farmers Market is introducing a new meal service aimed at making access to farmers easier for customers. Grinnell Market Fresh will emulate Blue Apron and Hello Fresh but with a local twist, all produce is provided by Grinnell Farmers Market vendors.

Grinnell Market Fresh brings the market right to your dinner table with fresh market ingredients ready for you to turn into a delicious homemade meal. Conveniently packaged, Grinnell Market Fresh provides all the great market produce and instructions needed to make a healthy meal when you don’t have time to shop the market. Every two weeks a new meal will be available for you to order and pick up on select market days.

To order, simply go to www.grinnellfarmersmarket.com, click on the Grinnell Market Fresh logo and place your order. The first meal will be Easy Cheesy Zucchini Bake. In season yellow squash and zucchini along with fresh herbs bring the best of summer flavors right to your home. This meal also includes a meat option (ground pork or beef from market vendors) for just $5 more!

Grinnell Farmers Market will be taking orders online until August 14th and at Thursday & Saturday’s market this week. Meals will be available for pick up at market on August 17th unless other arrangements are made.

For more information on Grinnell Market Fresh, visit www.grinnellfarmersmarket.com or contact the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, marketing@getintogrinnell.com or 641-236-6555.