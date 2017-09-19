Grinnell Farmers Market and Local Foods Connection present Grinnell Farm to Table dinner

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Farmers Market and Local Foods Connection have partnered to bring a farm to table inspired street dinner to Grinnell as a joint fundraiser for both organizations.

Grinnell Farm to Table dinner will take place Thursday, October 19th with a social hour and music beginning at 5pm with dinner served at 6pm. The dinner will take place on 8th Avenue between Park and East streets. Rain location details are being planned.

This five-course meal will be prepared by local culinary crafters Kamal Hammouda (Relish), Scott Turley (Grinnell College), and Melissa Berman. They will be using fresh, locally grown ingredients sourced directly from Grinnell Farmers Market vendors and Local Foods Connection farmers. Vendors and Farmers will be on hand to visit with guests about their products, farming practices, and answer questions about local foods.

Tickets for the dinner are $50 per person with the choice of a beef, chicken, or vegan entrée. For more information on the menu and to purchase tickets visit www.grinnellfarmtotable.com or stop by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce office at 833 4th Avenue.

Grinnell Farm to Table dinner is sponsored by Grinnell Regional Medical Center and Grinnell College.