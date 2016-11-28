Home / Features / Grinnell Corridor Entrance Signs To Be Updated

Grinnell Corridor Entrance Signs To Be Updated

New easier to read Sans Serif font style soon to be approved.

A note from City Manager Russ Behrens brings us up to date on the corridor high profile entrance signs, “Yes we are ‘experimenting’ with a font design that has more of an impact as intended. This (the current mock up) was the original design. Based on feedback on this design this will likely be the final version that is installed. Shive-Hattery has agreed to pay for the

modifications”. The font style of the mock up (easiest to read) is a huge change and improvement from the more condensed Serif style font. We at ourgrinnell.com concur that this is the right choice and that the committee move ahead with the improvement.

Condensed Serif font style that was originally approved and found to be nearly impossible to read when passing by.

