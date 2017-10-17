Grinnell Connected PTO Tiger Trot 5K Run/Walk & Kiddie Dash to be held Saturday, October 28, 2017. Registration & packet pickup begins at 8:00AM, 5K Run at 9:00AM (Kiddie Dash following 5K). Starting at Fairview Elementary. Registration Forms Due October 18. Late and day of registrations welcome, but will not include a tshirt. 5K Entry Fees:•$25 Adult • $15 Student. T-Shirt included if registered by October 18. Kiddie Dash Fee: •$10. The Kiddie Dash is intended for elementary students. T-Shirt and medal included if registered by 10/18.
Strollers and pets welcome! Childcare will be provided on the Fairview Playground or in the Fairview gym (depending on weather) for kiddie dash participants during the 5K.
Please spread the word, all proceeds benefit Grinnell Connected PTO. Additional registration forms can be picked up in the Elementary or Middle School offices.