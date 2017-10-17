Grinnell Connected PTO Tiger Trot 5K Run/Walk & Kiddie Dash to be held Saturday, October 28, 2017. Registration & packet pickup begins at 8:00AM, 5K Run at 9:00AM (Kiddie Dash following 5K). Starting at Fairview Elementary. Registration Forms Due October 18. Late and day of registrations welcome, but will not include a tshirt. 5K Entry Fees:•$25 Adult • $15 Student. T-Shirt included if registered by October 18. Kiddie Dash Fee: •$10. The Kiddie Dash is intended for elementary students. T-Shirt and medal included if registered by 10/18.



Strollers and pets welcome! Childcare will be provided on the Fairview Playground or in the Fairview gym (depending on weather) for kiddie dash participants during the 5K.