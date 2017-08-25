Grinnell Car Show Nudges Nostalgia, Inspires Homage

By Michael McAllister

There is no such thing as a time machine, yet it was possible on Sunday, August 20, at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds, for a person of a certain age, employing a touch of imagination, to revisit a time when Elvis and Chuck battled on the airwaves, when drive-in restaurants came with car hops, and when one dollar’s worth of Ethyl was sufficient fuel for a full night of cruising the strip or scooping the loop.

No doubt other observers recalled other times, but certainly cars—vehicles—can be potent touchstones for a reach back into the past.

This year, 44 years after it began, the Grinnell Vintage Auto Club’s Show at the fairgrounds offered people an opportunity to step back and remember, to appreciate craftsmanship, and to pay respect to enthusiasts who are helping preserve a portion of our nation’s history.

That the event occurred while the validity of certain historical monuments is being questioned—questioned aggressively enough to provoke violence—seemed to add to its significance.

On a more local level, the event sought to honor a dedicated car enthusiast, Dave Good, and to raise funds for the Grinnell Fire Department.

A compelling story rides shotgun with every vehicle at a car show, and the reasons behind each vehicle restoration are as varied as the people doing the work.

Take, for example, Gary Carlstedt’s 1955 Chevrolet.

“As good as your 401K.” That is how Gary Carlstedt, of Pleasant Hill, has defined an investment in a classic car in the past. He admits, though, that his ’55 Chevy has “more money in it than it’s ever going to be worth.”

That is why he calls it his last toy.

But past restorations have included a 1969 Camaro, a 1930 Model A coupe, a 1932 Ford Roadster, a 1968 Cutlass convertible, a 1960 Corvette, “and probably a few more.”

“I’ve just always liked the looks” of a 1955 Chevy, Carlstedt stated, and his assessment that the vehicle will not be as sound an investment as his other projects did not come with any tone of regret.

A vehicle’s history can be complicated. The pickup below started its service life as a 1953 Ford. After nine years and the death of its original owner, after a later repossession, and after the mechanical and creative touches of various owners and enthusiasts, it now sports new air conditioning and heating, a new dash, custom body enhancements, and a reverse-opening hood.

The vehicle was presented by the technicians of D B Kustomz of Newton (below) and Dave and Brandy Blankenship.

The Carlstedt and the Blankenship vehicles represent only two of the dozens of entries at the show, each with its own history. But all entries held in common a dedication on the part of their owners to craftsmanship, to artistry, to attention to detail, to respect for the past.

But what about the future?

There is evidence that young people today may signal a decline in America’s love affair with the automobile. “They just don’t seem to be all that into cars,” report researchers at Wisconsin’s Beloit University, speaking of the students who entered college in the fall of 2016.

Although acknowledging that car culture is changing, Andrew Henderson (right), president of the Vintage Auto Club, feels that the interest is still there even among the young. “I think there’s a little spark there; it just needs fanned a little bit,” he said, and he cited a recent experience of taking a fourteen-year-old to a car show and seeing an enthusiastic response.

Henderson’s grandfather-in-law started the Vintage Auto Club with some friends in 1973, and there has been a show every year for 44 years. Usually about 140 cars round out the exhibits.

Car culture may be changing, and who knows what the future holds with driverless cars in the offing? But in the meantime, people like the exhibitors at Grinnell’s Vintage Auto Club Car Show will maintain an important piece of Americana.