GIVE SOMEONE ANOTHER YEAR

DES MOINES, Iowa (December 30, 2020) – Kick off 2021 by saving lives in your community at a LifeServe Blood Center blood drive!



To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.



Join us at a community blood drive in your area! Plus – January is National Blood Donor Month, a federal day that honors generous blood donors for their vital contribution to the community healthcare system.

Grinnell Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 12:30 PM – 6:00 PM at Grinnell United Methodist Church, 916 5th Ave..

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.