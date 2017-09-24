G-N Superintendents Weekly Update: September 22, 2017

It has been an exciting week in the Grinnell-Newburg School District. In case you have not heard, this week we discovered a time capsule behind the 1917 cornerstone at Davis Elementary School. Below are some photos as well as our press release. We will be unveiling the contents of the time capsule on October 6 at the celebration with the students. Grinnell College and the Grinnell Historical Society will be on hand to handle the documents and assist with the preservation.

Press Release:

Over the last few months a committee planning for the 100th year celebration at Davis Elementary School, located in Grinnell, Iowa, learned that there was a time capsule located in the cornerstone labeled “1917”. Grinnell-Newburg personnel, in collaboration with Estes Construction and Midwest Engineering, explored the stone with a camera, just prior to the start of the school year, and found that there was some sort of time capsule present. Today, the district, in collaboration with Masonry TNT Restoring Company, removed the stone to take out the copper container. In a little under five hours the box was carefully removed from where it rested for the last 100 years. This box contains contents that are over 100 years old. The contents will be unveiled on October 6, 2017 during the ceremony at Davis Elementary School’s Centennial Celebration. The student celebration will be held from 2:00-3:00 pm, followed by an open house for the Public that will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM. We hope you will join us to celebrate Grinnell’s History.

If you have any questions regarding our story, please contact Dr. Janet M. Stutz at 641-236-2700.

Davis Listening Tour:

This past week, the AmeriCorps steering committee held their second listening tour at Davis Elementary School to talk about the the grant and how the program is assisting our students. We will continue with these listening tours in the next few weeks prior to the community engagement activity that will occur on October 5 at Grinnell College.

Admin Team Meeting:

This week the admin team collaborated with CMBA to finalize the student feedback activity that will occur next Tuesday and Wednesday. Students will have the opportunity to provide input on learning environments to meet their needs. We will continue to focus on classroom spaces that foster communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity.

The Administration will be attending a session at our AEA on October 4, in which renown speaker Manny Scott will be presenting. The principals will attend with members of their staff as we process how to meet the needs of our students as we modify our Multi Tier System of Support (MTSS). We look forward to this learning opportunity.

The administrators also reviewed upcoming trainings, finalized our goals and action plan template, planned for science support for elementary staff, and much more.

Facilities Steering Committee:

The Facilities Steering Committee will meet for the first time next week to review our feedback from the community engagement activities, establish priorities, and discuss the purpose of this group. CMBA and ESTES construction will help facilitate this meeting next Tuesday night. Members of this group were selected to include a wide variety of community leaders, business owners and managers, farmers, teachers, staff, retired community members and administrators.

Next week’s tentative schedule with CMBA will be as follows:

Itinerary for September 26th

10:00 a.m. -Davis Elementary – 3rd/4th Graders

1:00 p.m. – Admin Team

3:30 p.m. – Meet with Elementary Teachers for a volunteer meeting At Davis

6:30 p.m. – Steering Committee

Itinerary for September 27th

11:15 a.m. – Middle School Students

1:00 p.m. – High School Students

3:30 p.m. – Meet with Middle school and HS Teachers volunteer meeting.

5:00 p.m. – Facilities Committee

6:00 p.m. – Present to school board

Dogs for Dollars – Plan now to eat supper after the Homecoming Parade at the Annual Dogs for Dollars event. It will be held on the front lawn of the High School (look for the tent). Hot Dog, Chips, Banana, Cookie, Drink for $5. Dogs for Dollars is Grinnell Dollars for Scholars biggest fundraiser. Every senior who applies for a scholarship receives at least $250. A BIG thank you to our partners at Hy-Vee for their donations.

Kites over Grinnell:

This will be held on September 30, 2017 at Ahrens Park. Our students have completed their kites and will have an opportunity to fly them while viewing expert kite fliers from 10:00 am- 4:00 pm at the Park. We hope you come and join us to see this spectacular event. Here is a photo from last year’s activity.

Homecoming is next week:

There are many fun and exciting activities planned for homecoming next week. The parade is scheduled for next Thursday and will line up at the Iowa Telecom building as was done last year.

Upcoming Events: Please visit the Calendar page on our website for further details

September 25 – Bailey Park Elementary Listening Tour

September 26 – CMBA meeting with Davis students, Admin Team, Elementary Teachers & Steering Committee

September 27 – CMBA meeting with MS & HS students, Secondary Teachers & Facilities Advisory Committee

September 27 – Meeting of the Board of Education

September 28 & 29 – Homecoming Activities

October 3 – High School Picture Day

October 4 – Middle School Listening Tour

