G-N Superintendent’s Update for the Week of November 22, 2017

Weekly Update: November 22, 2017

Dear Board of Education, Staff, Families, and Friends:

Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving Break is here! A well deserved break for all of our students and staff! I hope you enjoy time with family and friends during this long weekend. This weekly update highlights many student activities. We are proud of our students and thankful to our staff for supporting our students. What a fabulous week it has been!

Attention Teachers:

GNSF grant applications are due on Monday November 27, 2018. To apply, you can download an application from www.GrinnellSF.org<http://www. GrinnellSF.org>, or utilize this fillable form https://goo.gl/forms/c0JJ2rGgg sDd3Rcl

Board of Education Training Meeting:

The Board of Education will engage in an IASB training on Tuesday, November 28 at 6:00 PM in the Board Room to learn about what Board members can or can’t do during a bond campaign. We are grateful to IASB for providing this training to our Board of Education.

Student Highlights:

A number of Davis Elementary Students have spent their Davis Dollars (token economy rewards) by choosing to read to classes at Fairview and Bailey Park. They have enjoyed visiting other classrooms to share their joy of reading.

Students at Davis were given Character Awards for being great citizens, for being safe, respectful, and responsible.

Students at Davis were also given awards for perfect attendance and outstanding attendance. Great job to all!

2017 All-State Festival

Mairead Brownell, Robert Clower, Nick Jacobson, David Krumm, andMaggie Levandoski of Grinnell High School have attained one of thehighest individual honors available to Iowa high school musicians bybeing selected as members of the 2017 All-State Festival. MaireadBrownell was selected for the chorus, Robert Clower was selected forthe orchestra, and Nick Jacobson, David Krumm, and Maggie Levandoskiwere selected for the band. Iowa Public Television recorded the concert. Please check the IPTV website (www.iptv.org) for the recording of this event.

Thank You to the Fire Department

Grinnell Fire Department joins elementary students at lunchtime to celebrate their fire safety video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=-zf20Dw7IYo&feature=youtu.be

Fairview students enjoying lunch with representatives from the Fire Department and Chief Sicard!

National Honor Society Inductions

Grinnell High School inducts 19 new members into the GHS Chapter of National Honor Society.

The new “class” includes: (Front Row – L to R) Ryan Gruman, Hope Nelson, Katherine Leathem-Rietz, Maggie Levandoski, Ashlyn Stallman, Julia Chamberland, Naomi Jackson, Macy Harris, & Melissa Krumm; (Back Row – L to R) Robbie Shore, Wes Sebetka, Kevin Werner, Jarrett Rose, Lane Thompson, Joe Simon, Daniel Rebelsky, Kendall Praitis-Hill, & Matthew Cunningham. Not pictured: Paige Zhorne.

The students were selected based on a combination of Character, Service, Scholarship, and Leadership – the 4 pillars of the National Honor Society. Students wrote letters of application based on how they met these pillars, provided documentation of service hours, and were ranked by faculty members and vetted by a smaller faculty selection committee. Congratulations to these students for achieving this prestigious honor.

Above and Beyond Recognitions

At our last board meeting we were able to recognize the following for their support of our students and our community. Congratulations to each one nominated!

Olivia Robles-Sanchez of Casa Margaritas for her intervention when a student needed help with a project, in which she purchased ingredients for him, and then taught him how to do the project – all while he was at work.

Tami Smith (Fairview kindergarten teacher) – for her work with a student who needed some more challenging activities to meet his instructional needs. She met with the parents, the building instructional coach, and principal to develop a plan for him (nominated by the parents of this student).

Scott Schmidt (school bus driver) – for his quick thinking on his bus route that saved a number of students from injury from a truck that was failing to obey the school bus lights and stop sign.

Pam Montgomery for her work to organize the Christmas Share program (not pictured).

If you would like to nominate a student, staff member or community member for going above and beyond, please submit your nomination via email to aboveandbeyond@grinnell-k12.or g

Hy-Vee Supporting Our Schools

I would like to send a big thank you out to our local Hy-Vee, under the direction of Ryan Benz. This week I had the honor of receiving a $5,000 check for our district. This is just one of the many ways Hy-Vee supports our schools, and I am grateful for their constant efforts to make Grinnell a better place to live and go to school.

Make sure to review new items on the Virtual Backpack!

Upcoming Events: Please check the Calendar for details

November 22-24 – Fall Break

November 28 – Respect Retreat

November 28- Board Training

December 1- MS Jazz Band Festival of Trees

December 11- HS Winter Concert

December 12- 5th & 6th Grade Concert

December 14- 7th & 8th Grade Concert

December 25- January 2 – Winter Break

Office Hours: The District Office will be open Wednesday November 22 from 7:30-12:00 p.m. We will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Have a wonderful holiday!

Sincerely,

Janet