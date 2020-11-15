We will begin remote learning tomorrow November 16, 2020. Please see information regarding meal pick up below.

FREE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH FOR ALL ENROLLED STUDENTS



To be eligible to pick up free meals your students just have to be enrolled at one of our schools.

You must fill out the form https://forms.gle/NLVRDoSEDouaARLG6 by 8pm the day before you want to pick up meals. This means that if you want meals tomorrow you will need to sign up tonight.



Pick-up for all schools will be at Grinnell High School at the kitchen parking lot (northeast corner of the building, the lot has the dumpsters).

This location is different from the summer pick up location.



Pick up days will be Monday through Friday on scheduled school days.

Pick up times will be from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. We have extended the pick up time for families.

You will receive lunch and breakfast for the next day.

We are working on options for delivery for families that can’t pick up meals. This will possibly be ready by mid-week next week.