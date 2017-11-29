Fire at Morrison Repair Causes Heavy Damage

The Grinnell Fire Department responded to a report of a rural tire fire at the Morrison Repair south of Grinnell at 255 420th Avenue. Firefighters were met with heavy black smoke pushing in their direction as they arrived. There was an outbuilding housing multiple tractors and other pieces of farm equipment, a semi-trailer full of tires and several piles of used tires fully engulfed. The fire spread quickly by the wind and surrounded a second building containing waste oil and tires. Firefighters were able to save the second building and used several thousands of gallons of water and foam to extinguish the remaining building and tires. The owner of the property, Ron Morrison, received burns his face trying to get the tractors out of the building and was taken to the hospital by private carrier. The fire spread from a burn being conducted by Jasper Construction at the rear of the property. Early rough estimate is one over $500,000. 20 Grinnell Firefighters responded with 3 pumpers, 2 brush trucks, a rescue, a tanker and a foam trailer. 10 firefighters with a pumper and 4 tankers responded mutual aid from Malcom, Gilman, Kellogg and Searsboro Departments. Midwest Ambulance Service and Poweshiek County Emergency Management provided rehab and the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control.

Pictures courtesy Duane McClune.