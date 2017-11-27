Field Fire West of Town Takes Life of Dr. Bernhard Wiltfang

Press Release: On November 25th at 2:44 PM the Grinnell Fire Department responded to a report of a lot of smoke between Highway 6 and 20th Street west of Grinnell. Firefighters responded and found a fast moving grass fire just west of 101 Highway 6. As firefighters attacked the fire they located a fire victim at the point of origin. The victim, identified as Dr. Bernhard Wilfang 86 years of age, was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire burned approximately 40 acres and 70 hay bales. Grinnell Fire was on scene for 3 1/2 hours and was assisted on scene by Gilman Fire, Kellogg Fire, Midwest Ambulance, Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Both the fire and the fatality appear to have been accidental in nature.