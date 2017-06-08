Families invited to jumpstart their summer at Grinnell Games June 16-18
GRINNELL – Iowa’s family sports festival is less than two weeks away, with a full weekend of activities ranging from competitive races to a free kids run, from free family field day activities to a pancake breakfast, and from superheroes to face painting. This year’s Grinnell Games, presented by Grinnell State Bank, offers a variety of events for all ages and athletic abilities.
Free kids run and family field day activities
Kids may participate in the Lil’ Warrior Run, a free run comprised of fun obstacles and challenges such as a tunnel crawl, hay bale hurdles and a ladder step. Free family field day activities including large jenga, chalk for kids, large kerplunk, sac races, ladder golf, bottle bash, and bags will kick off following the Lil’ Warrior Run. Face painting will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These free events take place at Grinnell College the morning of Saturday, June 17. Families are invited to attend Summerfest, a day-long celebration of learning and discover for curious minds of all ages, at Grinnell College, beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Make a splash with a colorful Saturday night
The evening of Saturday, June 17, will include the colorful UV Splash Color Dash, a fun run on the college campus. There are special registration rates for families, and participants receive white T-shirts that will be doused with colored powder along the course. The untimed race begins at 9:30 p.m.
A Sunday morning of pancakes, races and free fun
Families are invited to enjoy a morning of activities at the high school on Sunday, June 18. The morning schedule includes a 5K race, a pancake breakfast (free-will donation), free family field day activities including lawn twister, bottle bash, large kerplunk, large jenga, and bags, free face painting, an outdoor church service, music by local group Time Will Tell, and a tennis tournament.
Take a bike tour of Grinnell
Tour De Grinnell, a new event on this year’s schedule, is a scenic bike tour of Grinnell. Explore the town, with stops at local businesses and tours of new art installations. Participants will be treated to snacks at several stops.
Cross the finish line with your kids
Parents can share the experience of crossing the finish line with their kids by running together in the 5K race on Sunday, June 18. Children ages 12 and up will also enjoy the challenge of the Warrior Run, a mud-filled obstacle run to take place the evening of Friday, June 16.
To participate in a Grinnell Games event, register online at www.grinnellgames.com. To learn more about Summerfest and find the full schedule, visit www.grinnell.edu/summerfest.
Volunteers are still needed for the June event. A link to volunteer shifts and duties is posted at grinnellgames.com/general-info for those interested.
Grinnell Games is sponsored by Grinnell State Bank, Ahrens Park Foundation, Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Grinnell Sports Authority, Grinnell College, HyVee and Prairie Lakes Church.
Grinnell Games 2017 Schedule
Friday, June 16th
8:00 PM: Warrior Run – Ahrens Park
8:00 PM: Superheroes in Attendance
9:30 PM: Movie Under the Stars, A League of Their Own – Ahrens Park (free event)
Saturday, June 17th
8:00 AM: Sprint Triathlon – Grinnell College
10:00 AM: Lil Warrior Run – Grinnell College (free event)
11:00 AM: Field Day Activities – Grinnell College (free event) 1:00 PM: Co-ed Sand Volleyball Tournament – Grinnell College 3:00 PM: Tour de Grinnell
9:30 PM: UV Splash – Grinnell College
Sunday, June 18th
8:00 AM: 5K – 8th & Sunset Street
8:00 AM: Tennis Clinic – New High School Tennis Courts (free event)
8:30 AM: Pancake Breakfast – 8th & Sunset Street
9:00 AM: Tennis Tournament Play – New High School Tennis Courts 9:30 AM: Outdoor Church Service – 8th & Sunset Street
10:30 AM: Field Day Activities – 8th & Sunset Street (free event) 10:30 AM: Music by Time Will Tell – 8th & Sunset Street
For more information about Grinnell Games and to sign up for an event, visit www.grinnellgames.com.