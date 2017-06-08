Families invited to jumpstart their summer at Grinnell Games June 16-18

GRINNELL – Iowa’s family sports festival is less than two weeks away, with a full weekend of activities ranging from competitive races to a free kids run, from free family field day activities to a pancake breakfast, and from superheroes to face painting. This year’s Grinnell Games, presented by Grinnell State Bank, offers a variety of events for all ages and athletic abilities.

Free kids run and family field day activities

Kids may participate in the Lil’ Warrior Run, a free run comprised of fun obstacles and challenges such as a tunnel crawl, hay bale hurdles and a ladder step. Free family field day activities including large jenga, chalk for kids, large kerplunk, sac races, ladder golf, bottle bash, and bags will kick off following the Lil’ Warrior Run. Face painting will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These free events take place at Grinnell College the morning of Saturday, June 17. Families are invited to attend Summerfest, a day-long celebration of learning and discover for curious minds of all ages, at Grinnell College, beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Make a splash with a colorful Saturday night

The evening of Saturday, June 17, will include the colorful UV Splash Color Dash, a fun run on the college campus. There are special registration rates for families, and participants receive white T-shirts that will be doused with colored powder along the course. The untimed race begins at 9:30 p.m.

A Sunday morning of pancakes, races and free fun

Families are invited to enjoy a morning of activities at the high school on Sunday, June 18. The morning schedule includes a 5K race, a pancake breakfast (free-will donation), free family field day activities including lawn twister, bottle bash, large kerplunk, large jenga, and bags, free face painting, an outdoor church service, music by local group Time Will Tell, and a tennis tournament.