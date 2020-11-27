Extraordinary Nurse Celebrated at Medical Center

Grinnell, IA – November 25, 2020 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) was proud to honor Tosha Beach, RN, with The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses during Nurses’ Week. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care that nurses provide patients and families every day.

An excerpt from the nomination reads, “Our family was so impressed with the care that our family member received. She (Tosha) made the worst situation easier with her compassion and knowledge and respect. She showed kindness to the patient and our family. You gave us uninterrupted time.”

Beach was surrounded by her team members and leaders as the video nomination was shared during the DAISY award presentation.

The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.”

Congratulations to Beach for this prestigious honor. To recognize a nurse who has gone above and beyond, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/grinnell/recognize-your-nurse.aspx. For more information about The DAISY Award, visit http://DAISYfoundation.org.