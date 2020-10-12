Emily’s List Endorses Sarah Smith for Iowa House in the 76th District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today EMILY’S List, the nation’s largest resource for women in politics, endorsed Sarah Smith for the Iowa House in the 76th District, which spans Poweshiek and most of Iowa County, including the communities of Amana, Brooklyn, Carnforth, Deep River, East Amana, Ewart, Grinnell, Guernsey, Hartwick, High Amana, Homestead, Ladora, Malcom, Middle Amana, Millersburg, Montezuma, North English, Parnell, Searsboro, Sheridan, Victor, and Williamsburg.

“EMILY’S List is proud to support a candidate like Sarah Smith with her clear commitment to serving her community. She is a dynamic leader who will work to find common ground and fight for better schools, affordable health care, and a stronger community,” said Sarah Curmi, interim vice president of state and local campaigns at EMILY’s List.

Sarah Smith is the fourth generation of her family to live in the district. She and her husband, Dustin, have two children: a son, Alex, who is a junior at Grinnell High School, and a daughter, Josie, an eighth-grader at Grinnell Middle School. Sarah works in the office of Community Enhancement and Engagement at Grinnell College. She coaches the BGM/Grinnell girls’ high school swim team and the Grinnell Tigersharks Swim Club. She’s active in her community, serving on various boards including Unity Point-Grinnell Regional Medical Center and the Grinnell-Newburg School Foundation.

She has always worked to find common ground when solving a problem, whether that be in her former position at a local non-profit, Imagine Grinnell, as the executive director; as the chair of the Vote YES school bond committee; or now in her role at Grinnell College. She will continue to work on finding ideas from anywhere in a community and focus on ensuring that all voices are included and heard.