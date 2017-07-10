Drop it for a Cause – GRMC Auxiliary Launches Fundraiser

The GRMC Auxiliary wants you to “Drop it for a Cause” at its unique fundraising event this summer. On Friday, July 14, at approximately 6 p.m., a helicopter filled with numbered golf balls will hover over the 18th fairway at Oakland Acres Golf Club. The fairway will have at least five designated targets, each with a corresponding prize. Thousands of numbered balls drop at once from the helicopter. The ball landing in or nearest the target wins the prize. Participants will purchase numbered golf balls like a raffle ticket with winning numbers. Instead of being drawn from a box, the balls are dropped from the sky.

The grand prize is $5,000 cash. Additional prizes include a single membership to Oakland Acres Golf Club valued at $650, gift certificates to Michael’s Italian Restaurant valued at $300, $100 gift certificate to The Glass Gift Box, and more.

This is GRMC Auxiliary’s second golf ball drop. Proceeds from this event will help the GRMC Auxiliary finish its $150,000 pledge toward the GRMC Auxiliary Chemotherapy and Infusion Suite and Moving at the Speed of Life campaign pledge.

“We’ve created a fun evening full of activities at Oakland Acres Golf club,” says Donnette Ellis, GRMC Auxiliary chair and golf ball drop committee chair. “We want to build awareness of the GRMC Auxiliary and raise money to care for our friends and neighbors who benefit from this new space for chemotherapy and infusion.”

Golf balls are now on sale and can be purchased at The Glass Gift Box at GRMC, Oakland Acres Golf Club, Grinnell College Golf Course, Game Time, Saints Rest, farmer’s market, and online http://bit.ly/AuxBallDrop. Golf balls sell for $10 each or three for $25, seven for $50, or 15 balls for $100. A maximum of 8,000 balls will be sold.

“We want people to come out and watch this incredible ball drop and stay for dinner and live music to enjoy the night with friends celebrating this great organization,” Ellis says.

Oakland Acres Golf Club will offer a special menu that evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy music by Nick Wallace, following the ball drop.

Sponsors for the event include headline sponsor Grinnell College, as well as Oakland Acres, Michael’s Italian Kitchen, Ahrens Park Foundation, Jensen Optometry, and The Glass Gift Box.