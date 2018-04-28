Dr. Janet Stutz’s Weekly Update April 27, 2018

Dear Grinnell-Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Family and Friends,

Happy Friday as we enter the last weekend for the month of April! I hope that everyone has had an opportunity to enjoy our spring weather. It certainly has been a wonderful week. The next few weeks are going to be very busy and time will fly. This is the time of year that we need to encourage students to stay focused and keep making progressing on finishing the year strong. This past week has been yet another busy time for everyone. Below are the highlights!

Principal Interviews:

Six candidates have interviewed this past week for the Bailey Park principal’s position. Next Wednesday May 2, 2018, beginning at 6:30 pm we will host a parent meet and greet night in the gym. Please know that I will make a recommendation to the Board of Education for approval at the May 9 Board meeting.

Bond Meeting:

As you may have learned, the bond campaign committee is organizing for the passing of our facility bond, planning for a September 11, 2018 ballot. The concept plan remains the same. Petitions are being circulated and I am expecting that the Board of Education will approve to submit this petition at the end of June. Please know that once the board approves the petition, staff will not be able to use district email or devices to advocate for the bond. However, even after the petition has been approved, any staff member is free to wear buttons, t-shirts, etc. on your person, talk to friends and neighbors, and advocate at anytime outside of the school day, using your personal devices.

Speaking of t-shirts! The bond campaign committee has paid for a t-shirt and a button for any employee who wants one free of charge. They will be available on May 7, 2018 outside of your main office area. We will have a variety of sizes available. If you can’t find the right size, they can order one for you – just fill out the form provided.

It is our hope that we are successful come September. If you are interested in joining the bond committee or participating in any way, please email educateourkidswearegrinnell@ gmail.com. The committee is looking for more teacher/staff representatives to join this effort.

Call from Nepal!

Mrs. Gallaghers 1st grade class at Bailey Park had a fantastic opportunity to make a phone call to Nepal! They connected with a Grinnell College student from Nepal, and were able to do a live video chat with her family. It is so great to see our students using technology that can give them opportunities for expanded learning around the world!

Board Meeting:

The Grinnell-Newburg Board of Education met on Wednesday night to approve the wellness plan with Unity Point for Hep B vaccines for employees, accepted the bid for new fire doors required by the fire marshall, and settled the Physical Plant Employee’s contract. The Board also accepted several donations, learned about what the neighbors in the immediate area of the 11th avenue site would like to see, as well as learned about the RFP process to search for new engineers. It was a great meeting. I want to thank all of our students who have attended our meetings and who have asked some excellent questions.

Booster Club Fundraiser

The Grinnell High School Athletic Booster Club will be holding their 1st Annual Fundraising Golf Outing on Friday, June 8, 2018 at the Grinnell College Golf Course. Registration is at 8:15 a.m. and tee off at 9:00 a.m. A hole sponsor is $150.00 which includes a sign on the hole and a fun fact about high school athletics, and a team of four is $280.00 which includes green fees and cart. To register for this great event please contact Tracy Peak at Lincoln Savings Bank or Chris Coffman, Athletic Director at Grinnell High School. All proceeds raised at this event will go towards new bleaches at the High School.

Opportunity to Support School District’s Foundation through matching funds ends April 30, 2018:

Our School Foundation supports our programs and mini grants. Here is an opportunity for you to support our programs.

During April, U of I Community Credit Union members (new or existing) will again have the opportunity to make a donation (minimum $25 up to $500 per household) to Grinnell Newburg School Foundation through UICCU’s Give & Grow Schools Initiative. Member gifts will be deducted from respective checking or savings accounts and UICCU will match that amount. UICCU will match member donations up to $15,000 for GNSF.

UICCU members can make a donation by going to: https://www.uiccu.org/uiccu- give-and-grow-initiative

Select Poweshiek County, then Grinnell-Newburg School Foundation.

Track

I was able to get out and see at track meet this week. Great work to all our athletes!

Snapshot of upcoming events: Visit the Calendar on our website for further details

May 1 – 5th & 6th Grade Spring Concert

May 2- Meet the final candidates for Bailey Park Principal 6:30 PM at Bailey Park

May 3 – 7th & 8th Grade Spring Concert

May 7 – No School, PD Day

May 15 – All-City Band Concert

May 23 – Fine Arts Awards Night

May 26 – Honors Night

May 27 – Commencement

May 28 – No School, Memorial Day

June 1 – Last Day of School

Don’t forget to visit the Virtual Backpack for new events!

Have a great weekend!

Sincerely,

Janet

Weekly Events

Please view the events for the coming week as listed below for Grinnell High School & Middle School. If you find a discrepancy in this information; please contact Tracy Neighbors at (641) 236-2723 / tracy.neighbors@grinnell-k12. org or Chris Coffman at (641) 236-2695 / chris.coffman@grinnell-k12.org

Monday 4/30

Boys Baseball Practice Begins

Boys Tennis 4:15 @ Marshalltown HS – bus – 3:10

Girls Tennis 4:15 @ Ballard HS – bus – 2:30

Boys MS T&F 4:30 @ Pella – bus – 2:30

Boys Soccer JV/V 5:00 vs PC (Ahrens Soccer)

Girls Soccer 5:30 @ PC – bus – 3:30

Tuesday 5/1

Girls Conference Golf 9am @ Westwood (Newton) – suburban – 7:15am

B/G T&F Conference 4:00 @ Indianola HS – bus – 2:15

Boys Tennis 4:15 vs Oskaloosa

Girls Tennis 4:15 @ Oskaloosa – bus – 2:45

Girls MS T&F 4:30 @ Oskaloosa – bus – 3:00

5th & 6th Grade Choir Concert 7pm- HS Auditorium

Wednesday 5/2

Boys Conference Golf 9am (Home) @ Grinnell College Golf Course

Thursday 5/3

Boys Soccer 5:00 @ Hudson – bus – 2:35

7th & 8th Choir 7pm HS Auditorium

Friday 5/4

Large Group Music Festival 5pm- 9pm -NEED workers https://tinyurl.com/yahgscsk

Girls Golf 3:30 @ Westwood (Newton) – suburban – 2:30

Girls Soccer 5:30 @ PCM – bus – 3:45

Saturday 5/5

GM Debate 9am @ West DM, Stilwell JH – bus – 7:20am

Girls Golf 9am @ Tama- Toledo Country Club – suburban – 7:20am

Boys Soccer 9am @ Bondurant – bus – 7:00am

Studio 6 Dance 4pm- Auditorium/ Main Gym