Dianne and Tom Latimer Recognized for Community Activism

Next in our Spirit of Giving recognition during October, we recognize Tom and Dianne Latimer. In addition to being respected business leaders in the community, Tom and Diane lead through philanthropy. They have been generous contributors to campaigns for projects such as Drake Community Library, the Grinnell Mutual Aquatic Center, Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium JPK Fund, the GHS expansion campaign, and many more. They donated their time, business expertise, and contagious enthusiasm for Grinnell to co-chair a successful campaign to renovate Central Park to benefit generations to come. Thank you, Tom and Dianne, for helping grow community through giving!