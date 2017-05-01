Detoxing, Teatoxing, and Tea Safety – SE-ED May 8th

Detoxing, Teatoxing, and Tea Safety

A multitude of detox or cleansing regimens conjure up promises to cure about everything – with more seeming to come out each week. They promise to help with weight loss, removing undigested materials from the colon, and the releasing of toxins from the body, among other things. How safe are these regimens, do they work, and do you really need to detox? Gain insight at the Grinnell Regional Medical Center’s Senior Education Program on Monday, May 8.

Elaine Hammes, MS, RDN, LD, registered dietitian with GRMC for more than 11 years, will help navigate these answers. She graduated from Iowa State University, completed her dietetic internship at the University of Iowa, and received her Masters from the University of Nebraska.

Hammes enjoys the opportunity to share new, valid nutrition information to the public for a hopefully more healthful life.

