Davis Elementary Receives National Recognition for Commitment to Empowering Students

Named a distinguished school for STEM and career learning program

Grinnell, IA – Davis Elementary announced today that it has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW LaunchTM. It is one of just 97 elementary schools across the U.S. to receive this honor. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of K-12 students and teachers in over 10,500 schools across the U.S.

Davis Elementary is proud to be recognized as a @PLTW.org Distinguished School! Our team is committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in our #PLTW program. This recognition is a great achievement for our school and the Grinnell-Newburg School District. We are excited to be able to continue to provide our students with a rigorous and engaging program that will provide our students with the skills to prepare them for the future. – Brian Conway, Davis Elementary Principal

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Davis had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level and have more than 75 percent of the student body participating during the 2016-17 school year.

Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at, math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.

“It is a great honor to recognize Davis for their commitment to students,” said Vince Bertram, President and CEO of PLTW. “They are a model for what school should look like, and they should be very proud of ensuring students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”

Davis is part of a community of K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging, and empowering learning opportunities. For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.

For more information on Davis’s PLTW Launch program or to set up a school visit, contact Brian Conway at 641-236-2790.

About PLTW

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a nonprofit organization that provides a transformative learning experience for K-12 students and teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. More than 10,500 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.