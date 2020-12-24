COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival to Grinnell Regional Medical Center

Grinnell, IA – December 23, 2020 – On Monday, December 21 at approximately 10 a.m., the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at public health in Poweshiek County. The first group of

UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) frontline team members was vaccinated on Tuesday, December 22 at 11 a.m. The COVID-19 Vaccine is not available to the general public at this time.

Among the first health care workers vaccinated was Lauren Graham, MD, MPH, internal medicine doctor and medical staff president at GRMC. “I feel so fortunate today—for this wonderful vaccine, for the opportunity to be one of the first vaccinated and for the real sense of hope our frontline health care workers are feeling. I feel really confident in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and I believe this is the way forward.”





This historic moment brings GRMC and other frontline health care workers optimism for the days ahead, but the fight isn’t over. GRMC asks communities to keep practicing COVID-19 safety measures like wearing masks, social distancing, staying home when sick and using good hand hygiene.

As mandated by the CDC, health care workers are among the first to receive the vaccine. The Federal Government is managing the vaccine distribution to states, with state public health departments determining the number of doses available to health care systems and other priority groups in each state. Additional vaccine distribution guidance can be found at CDC.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines.

##

Photo 1 (left to right): Shauna Callaway, RN, BSN director of public health administers the COVID-19 Vaccine to Lauren Graham, MD, MPH, internist and medical staff president at GRMC.Photo 2: Lauren Graham, MD, MPH, internist and medical staff president at GRMC gives a ‘thumbs up’ after receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine.