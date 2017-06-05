Congratulations to Amber Rhodes, RN, Intensive Care Unit, as GRMC’s 2017 DAISY Award winner. The DAISY Award recognizes outstanding nurses for their compassion and care. Thank you to Amber, and her fellow DAISY nominees, for your dedication to quality patient care at GRMC! Pictured (L – R): Doris Rindels, GRMC vice-president; Amber Rhodes, RN; and Todd Linden, GRMC president and CEO.