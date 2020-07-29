Community Listening Sessions – Police Chief Search

Jeff Cayler of Cayler Consulting, LLC will be facilitating Community Listening Sessions on Aug. 6th as the first step in hiring a new chief of police for Grinnell. The sessions will be held in the shelter house at Central Park (811 Park Street) and in order to maintain social distancing will be limited to 15 participants per session. All participants will be required to wear a mask. The main focus of the hour-long sessions will be to obtain input on a new police chief.

Current police chief, Dennis Reilly, has announced his intent to retire at the end of 2020. The projected timeline for the entire hiring process is to have his replacement in place in the latter half of December.

Anyone interested in attending a session is asked to contact Sharon Mealey at City Hall (641-236-2600) to be scheduled for a session. If interest indicates a need for more sessions, another day will be scheduled. Individuals interested in participating but unable to attend an in person session will have the option to be e-mailed a questionnaire that they can complete and submit.

Jeff Cayler has a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Central Missouri State University. He served 30 years as Chief of Police for the city of Carroll, Iowa.