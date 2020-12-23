Christmas Break Weekly Update: December 22, 2020

Dear Grinnell Newburg Staff, Families, and Friends:



It is my best hope that this holiday season will bring you joy! We look forward to 2021 with hope! I greatly appreciate the support that our families and community have demonstrated to our students and staff here in the Grinnell Newburg School District. Be safe during this holiday season and stay healthy! We look forward to seeing our staff on January 4th for the professional development day and our students on January 5, 2021! Our next weekly update will resume on January 8, 2021.



The District Office will be open for the Holiday Break 7:30-4:00 on the following days:

December 23

December 24: close at 12:00 PM

December 28, 29, 30

December 31 close at 12:00 PM



We leave 2020 and this last weekly update of the year with some holiday photos! Enjoy!



Sincerely,



Janet

—

Dr. Janet M. Stutz

Superintendent

Grinnell-Newburg School District



—

Amber RobsonAdministrative Assistant to the SuperintendentGrinnell-Newburg Community School District