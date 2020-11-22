Call for Participation – Friends of Drake Community Library Festival of Trees 2020

Grinnell, IA (November 20, 2020): The Friends of Drake Community Library is inviting community organizations, businesses, and individual families to participate in its annual Festival of Trees. There is no charge to participate.

Due to the pandemic, the festival looks a bit different this year. Participants are encouraged to create entries no more than 3 feet wide by 6 feet tall and ready to hang in a library window. Once all entries have been received, the friends of the library will make appointments with entrants to make a curbside drop off of their creation with library staff.

There will be no official event for Festival of Trees for the protection of the community. Even though it will look different this year, we know our community will still appreciate the creativity and efforts to decorate our library this holiday season.

If you, your family, business, or organization is interested in participating, please visithttp://drakelibrary.org/friends/festival-of-trees-2/ to fill out the form. Please submit entry forms by November 29th, 2020.