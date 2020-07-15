Bruce Kriegel Honored for 15 Years of Mayflower Service

Grinnell native, Bruce Kriegel, was honored today for his 15 years of service to The Mayflower Community. Bruce has been working weekday mornings in the Mayflower dining room since he was 16 years old.

Many locals know Bruce for about the same number of years as he has served as manager of the Grinnell High School football and boys basketball teams. For years, those teams have had a tradition of running behind Bruce onto the field and court for warm-ups.

We have all been fortunate to be associated with Bruce. He is the son of Susan Kriegel and the late Steven Kriegel.

In the accompanying photo, Scott Gruhn, Mayflower’s Director of Food Services, presents Bruce with a certificate and a gift card.