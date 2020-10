Our next Spirit of Giving recognition goes to Paul Chalupsky and the Brooklyn Grocery. Paul has partnered with volunteers in the community to support BGM Bear Bags, a program that supports children and families in need in BGM schools. Paul understands the importance of serving children in need in a seamless, dignified way. His cooperation with community volunteers helps keep BGM Bear Bags operating smoothly so the program can meet its mission of serving kids. Thank you, Paul!