St. Francis Breakfast With Santa Draws Over 150 People – Raises $3,000

The St. Francis Manor Foundation’s Breakfast with Santa was fun for all ages! Over 150 people including Gary and Jay Glandon’s family gathered on December 2 for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Santa Claus surprised the Hammond Center for Assisted Living construction workers by delivering them breakfast! Construction of the 20 assisted living apartments is expected to be complete in the Fall of 2018. The event raised $3,000 to benefit the Hammond Center for Assisted Living Building Campaign.