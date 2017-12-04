St. Francis Breakfast With Santa Draws Over 150 People – Raises $3,000

Santa poses with Gary and Jay Glandon and their grandchildren.

The St. Francis Manor Foundation’s Breakfast with Santa was fun for all ages!  Over 150 people including Gary and Jay Glandon’s family gathered on December 2 for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Santa Claus surprised the Hammond Center for Assisted Living construction workers by delivering them breakfast! Construction of the 20 assisted living apartments is expected to be complete in the Fall of 2018.  The event raised $3,000 to benefit the Hammond Center for Assisted Living Building Campaign.

Santa delivers breakfast to the Hammond Center for Assisted Living construction workers.
The Hammond Center for Assisted Living facility foundation is expected to be done by December 10.

About admin

Check Also

Festival of Trees Raises Funds—and Fun!

Festival of Trees Raises Funds—and Fun! By Michael McAllister Among the many sights and sounds …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by OurGrinnell.com | Designed by Our Grinnell Media, LLC
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved