Blood Donors Needed Through Winter Weather﻿

(February 22, 2020) – Winter weather always impacts the blood supply. When snow falls and temps drop, blood drives and blood donations get canceled. LifeServe Blood Center needs to boost the blood supply at upcoming blood drives!



To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.



Join us at a community blood drive in your area!

Grinnell Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 12:30 PM – 6:00 PM at Grinnell United Methodist Church, 916 5th Ave..

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.