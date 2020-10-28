Bill Kostow-Coach, mentor and event chair for young people

Today we recognize Bill Kostow for his generous Spirit of Giving through volunteerism, leadership, and dedication to the youth in our community. Bill has donated his time and talent on many boards including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Grinnell Booster Club, Grinnell Little League, and the Poweshiek Leadership Program. In addition to his board work, he volunteers his time as a coach, a mentor, and event chair. Bill is an enthusiastic cheerleader for every child, organization, or cause to which he chooses to give his time and energy. GPCF is grateful for all the volunteers that do amazing work to build successful citizens from youth to adulthood. The impact truly lasts a lifetime!