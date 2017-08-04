Arts Council to Host Folk Concert at the Stew

On Saturday, September 2, the Arts Council will host a pair of folk music groups at the Stew. The show will begin with p. morrow, a Grinnell College band comprised of Justin Leuba ‘17 (guitar, vocals), Sylvie Bindas ‘18 (vocals), Jacob Getzoff ‘18 (percussion) and Ian Donaldson ‘20 (keyboard); followed by Milwaukee trio Listening Party, made up of Weston Mueller (guitar, vocals), Joshua Hester (guitar, mandolin, bass), and Jacob Wood (piano, vocals).

The event came about when Mueller contacted Arts Council events manager Erik Jarvis. Jarvis says, “Weston reached out to me after meeting my friend Mustafa Hammouda, who recently moved to Milwaukee. They were going to be in Iowa already and Grinnell is a convenient tour stop, with its proximity to I-80 and being nestled between Des Moines and Iowa City. We had just opened the Stew around then and were looking for unique events to bring. The quality and style of Listening Party was a perfect fit.”

Mueller says, “Touring acts can very easily be lost in the ‘Big City’ scene, so it’s always a pleasure to find smaller communities that support the arts in a major way, making us feel more at home and building lasting relationships.”

Indeed, the music of Listening Party will resonate well with the Grinnell Community. Their sound of acoustic guitars, introspective lyrics, and unexpected rhythmic turns is practiced yet passionate. Mueller says, “We like to think our music provides a unique acoustic experience that’s easy to be a part of.”

Adding a student band to the bill, Jarvis says, was a decision mutually beneficial to all parties involved: “There wasn’t really an off-campus venue like the Stew when I was as a student, and it’s important for those musicians to get their music out to people who aren’t their everyday peers. It’s also important for the Arts Council, and to the artists we bring in, that the audience is a diverse and accurate cross section of our community, and showcasing the student talent will help achieve that.”

Leuba, speaking on behalf of p. morrow says, “We’re psyched that there are intentionally cultivated artistic spaces in Grinnell. Creative communities are something we thrive on, and it’s beautiful that Grinnell has the opportunity to engage with community members,” in these spaces. He adds, “The thing about making music in Grinnell is that it’s always a community-oriented endeavor, because the relationships begin as friendships before they become musical connections.” Their music, he says, “deals with themes of connection, landscape, and belonging.”

The performance begins at 8pm at Stew Art Studios, 927 Broad St. No tickets or admission required. For more information please call the office of the Grinnell Area Arts council at 641-236-3203, or visit them online at www.grinnellarts.org .