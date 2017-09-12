Applying the Goodness of Soy

Follow a non-GMO soybean on its journey through production in Iowa at the Monday, Sept. 18, Grinnell Regional Medical Center Senior Education Program. Dan Walker, Natural Products Operations Manager, will take the audience from the day the farmland was prepared to be planted, the growing season, the harvest and into the NPI processing plant; where it becomes an ingredient that turns into food on the table. Walker will discuss the variety of soybeans planted in the area, how the soybean is processed in the plant, and the different types of mills that NPI has to process soybeans. The different types of final products made and where the consumer might find them on the shelf will be covered.

Walker is responsible for production, hiring and training new employees, raw material procurement, maintenance, facility building and grounds, and new equipment design and sourcing. He is also very active as the assistant fire chief for the Grinnell Fire Department.

The Senior Education program is held each Monday at 10 a.m. in the Drake Community Library, with refreshments beginning at 9:30 a.m. This program is free and open to the public.

Parking is available at the Drake Community Library and along Park Street. Seniors needing transportation or special accommodations may call GRMC’s communications and development office at 641-236-2590 by the Thursday before the program.