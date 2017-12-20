Applications Now Being Accepted for the 2018 Poweshiek County Alliance/Community Fund Grant Program

December 11, 2017: The Poweshiek County Alliance (PCA)/GPCF Grants Committee Committee would like to announce that grant applications are now being accepted for the 2018 PCA/Community Fund grant round. Nonprofit (501(c)3) organizations and public entities providing services in Poweshiek County are eligible to apply for project support. The Committee is particularly interested in projects that provide cultural, educational, and recreational opportunities as well as ones that enhance the safety, beauty and economic vitality of the County. This year there is approximately $100,000 available and grants typically range from $500-$10,000. Grants are due by 4:00 pm on Wednesday, January 24th, 2018. To receive a copy of the PCA/Community Fund Request for Proposal contact Nicole Brua-Behrens at 641-236-5518. Grant applications may be submitted by email to nicole@greaterpcf.org , by mail to Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation, PO Box 344, Grinnell, IA 50112 or delivered in person to the Foundation Office, 1510 Penrose Street, Grinnell. The 2018 PCA/Community Fund grant application is available on GPCF website at www.greaterpcf.org and by clicking “Grants & Funds”.

The PCA/Community Fund has distributed more than $1 million since its inception in 2005. PCA/GPCF Grant Committee members include: Bev Arthur, Jo Becker, Keith Cheney, Kay Cmelik, Jessica Dillon, Tim Douglas, Kyle Gray, Randy Johnson, Emily Klein, Laura Manatt, Liesl Roorda, Mary Steffen, and Brenda Strong. Poweshiek County Alliance is an organization of the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists donors in efficiently and effectively supporting charitable organizations that make life better for people in the area. GPCF partners with the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation through the Community Support Services (CSS) program.