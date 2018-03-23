Applications now available for Grinnell College Community Mini-Grants

Grants support local projects enhancing the quality of life in Grinnell

GRINNELL, Iowa – Grinnell College is now accepting applications for the spring cycle of community mini-grants. Grant applications are due Friday, April 6, and awards will be announced by Friday, May 18.

The program has directed approximately $400,000 toward nearly 200 community-driven initiatives since 2002. Grinnell College Community Mini-Grants typically range from $1,000 to $7,500, and focus on enhancing the social and economic vitality of our community including cultural, recreational and educational projects, those addressing human needs, and those enhancing the safety and beauty of our surroundings. Recognizing that local organizations are critical in identifying and developing this community’s quality-of-life initiatives, the program also supports efforts that strengthen organizational capacity. Among other criteria, preference is given to proposals that leverage collaborative partnerships within the community.

For more information or to download an application, visit: https://www.grinnell.edu/about/offices-services/community-enhancement/investments/mini-grants , or contact the office of Community Enhancement and Engagement at 641-269-3900.

“We are pleased to help support so many awesome projects that enhance our experience of living in Grinnell. Based on feedback from the community and nonprofit organizations, we started offering two cycles of mini-grants in the 2016-17 academic year,“ said Sarah Smith, program manager for Community Enhancement and Engagement at Grinnell College. “By offering two grant cycles we hope to provide local organizations with more opportunities for developing and funding their projects throughout the year.”

Grants awarded last fall totaled more than $17,000: