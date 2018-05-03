American Cancer Society Seeks Participation in Relay For Life of Poweshiek County and Help Attack Cancer From Every Angle

American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the annual Relay For Life of Poweshiek County on July 6th from 7-11pm at Central Park in Grinnell in conjunction with Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce’s Friday Fest.Be part of the fight, and together we can beat our biggest rival. American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to form teams and stand shoulder to shoulder with us and cancer patients and those supporting them.

Darcy Dawson, Relay For Life volunteer says, “I lost both of my parents to cancer a year apart from each other, and even though it’s been over 20 years it is a special moment when I am able to remember them with a luminaria shining at the Relay For Life.” This year the volunteers will be lining the sidewalks around the park gazebo with luminaria bags remembering those we’ve lost to cancer and honoring cancer survivors still with us. Luminaria bags will be available at Grinnell State Bank now till the event for a $5 donation with all proceeds going to benefit Relay For Life of Poweshiek County.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

This year, an estimated 1.3 million people in the U.S. will participate in more than 2,000 events to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness. Funds raised support the American Cancer Society 24/7 cancer help line and free rides to chemo. By joining the Relay For Life event, you can help attack cancer from every angle.

To learn more about Relay For Life, and register a team, visitwww.relayforlife.org/poweshiekcountyia or contact Patty Manatt at 641.990.7910 or manattman@hotmail.com.