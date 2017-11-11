A Veterans Remembrance/Celebration Program hosted by St. Francis Manor

The program included singing of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

A Veterans Remembrance Program was hosted by St. Francis Manor on Thursday, November 9, to honor local veterans.  Approximately 110 people attended the event including St. Francis Manor and Seeland Park residents as well as veterans from the Grinnell community.  Activity Directors Caitlin Mellick and Abby Moyer presented the program which included retired Air Force Master Sergeant Randy Hotchkin sharing stories from his early years in the Air Force. The Grinnell Ceremonial Unit represented by Commander Ron Davis presented the flag to Seeland Park resident Wanda Burkett, in honor of her late husband and veteran, Doyle Burkett, who served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 when he was honorably discharged.  Doyle passed away earlier this year.  Attendees enjoyed light hors d’oeuvres and beverages provided by the Culinary Department before the program.

Seated—Seeland Park resident Wanda Burkett holding the flag in honor of her late husband and veteran, Doyle Burkett with Doyle’s granddaughter, Alisha Burkett and Doyle’s sons, Rick and Neil.
Standing L-R: Ed Adkins, George Fowler, Larry Ellis, Ron Davis and Duane Neff, Wanda Burkett’s son.
Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Randy Hotchkin with his mother, Seeland Park resident Marie Hotchkin and his grandfather, John Peak.

 

