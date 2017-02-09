A Look at Mental Health Services with Capstone

Take a look into the world of mental healthcare during Grinnell Regional Medical Center’s Senior Education program on Monday, Feb. 13. Capstone Behavioral Healthcare staff Lori Schoh and Julie Smith will be highlighting the work of Capstone, which provides mental health therapy from both its locations in Grinnell and Newton.

This presentation will focus on the treatment options available at Capstone and their work to improve the lives of their patients, such as individualized mental health therapy and substance abuse therapy. Along with its counselors and therapists, the clinic employs two part-time physician assistants who are supervised by psychiatrist Ara Robinson, MD.

Julie Smith has been with Capstone since 2013. She oversees both the Grinnell and Newton Capstone locations as the center director, and she is committed to bringing mental health services to Poweshiek County citizens. Lori Schoh, LMHC, works as a mental health counselor and focuses on attachment disorders, adjustment disorders, anxiety, and mood disorders. Her treatment specializations include techniques in cognitive behavioral, solution focused, motivational, and person-centered.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be held at 10 a.m. in the Drake Community Library, with refreshments beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Parking is available at the Drake Community Library, along Park Street, on Fifth Avenue, and in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot. Seniors needing transportation may call GRMC Communications and Development at 641-236-2593 by the Thursday before the program.