This is Easter – Community Easter event at Merrill Park

A time of fun, games, activities, crafts, and EASTER EGG HUNT. Free for the whole family.

Merrill Park ~ Grinnell, Iowa ~ March 24th ~ 1-3pm

Paragon Church is hosting This is Easter again on March 24 at Merrill Park West. The activities will kick off at 1 pm and last until 3 with the egg hunts beginning at 2:30. This is Easter is a free community event for the whole family. Families will enjoy crafts and games, a photo booth, as well as Popcorn and cotton candy. Along with the Easter Egg hunt there will be drawings for prizes for all ages. Come and enjoy This is Easter with us.

For more information contact us on Facebook, www.paragonchurch.org or email hello@paragonchurch.org.