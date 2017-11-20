VIDEO – Jingle Bell Holiday Walk Around – Sam Rockwell

Walk around downtown Grinnell Iowa for the annual Jingle Bell Holiday celebration. “Feel the magic in the air around downtown as we kick off the holiday season in Grinnell. Experience festive kid activities, merry shopping, photos with Santa Claus, and jolly carriage rides around the square. Grinnell’s Jingle Bell Holiday is filled with small-town experiences – a refreshing break from the hustle and bustle of the season.”