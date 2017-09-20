Davis Elementary Time Capsule Discovered in Corner Stone Dated 1917

Over the last few months a committee planning for the 100th year celebration at Davis Elementary School, located in Grinnell, Iowa, learned that there was a time capsule located in the cornerstone labeled “1917”. Grinnell-Newburg personnel, in collaboration with Estes Construction and Midwest Engineering, explored the stone with a camera, just prior to the start of the school year, and found that there was some sort of time capsule present. Today, the district, in collaboration with Masonry TNT Restoring Company, removed the stone to take out the copper container. In a little under five hours the box was carefully removed from where it rested for last 100 years. This box contains contents that are over 100 years old. The contents will be unveiled on October 6, 2017 during the ceremony at Davis Elementary School’s Centennial Celebration. The student celebration will be held from 2:00-3:00 pm, followed by an open house for the Public that will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM. We hope you will join us to celebrate Grinnell’s History.