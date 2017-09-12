GPCF Spirit of Giving Award

Spirit of Giving Award

Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF) is pleased to announce that nominations are currently being accepted for its annual Spirit of Giving Awards.

This year there will be four award categories to showcase those individuals and businesses in Poweshiek County that embody the philanthropic spirit.

Business Partner of the Year Award

Honors a business that fosters charitable giving by promoting and encouraging volunteerism and collaboration. The recipient has either partnered/collaborated with a non-profit in a creative way or supported non-profits in the community with a creative incentive program and is dedicated to giving back to the County in a significant manner.

Connie Marshall Spirit of Giving Award

Celebrates an individual or couple with a lifetime of service to others- through individual endeavors and through overall community involvement- a gift that spans a lifetime.

Mentoring Award

Recognizes an individual that has served as a mentor in the community and has made meaningful contributions to the quality of life in the county.

Youth Spirit Award

Celebrates a young adult (under 25 years) who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in promoting volunteerism in the community. The award can be earned for a single act of volunteerism or a number of volunteer efforts.

If you know an individual or couple, business or organization in Poweshiek County that are worthy of these awards, please go to the GPCF website www.greaterpcf.org and download a nomination form.

Nomination Deadline: September 15, 2017

Event Date: October 21st, 2017

Place: Grinnell College Golf Course

(More Details to Come)